D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $282.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $284.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.00.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

