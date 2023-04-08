D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $565,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $291.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.