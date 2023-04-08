D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $152.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.45. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

