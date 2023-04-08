D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

