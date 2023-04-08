Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.86.

DHR opened at $246.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.21. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

