DataHighway Price Reaches $4.14 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $133.18 million and $435,275.04 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00014752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,168,597 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.03430546 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $381,664.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

