DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 31.3%

Shares of DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) traded down 31.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

DATATRAK International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

About DATATRAK International

(Get Rating)

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.