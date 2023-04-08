DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0342 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $784,491.82 and approximately $31.33 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00074870 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00151676 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00037673 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000202 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,911,408 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

