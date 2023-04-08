DEI (DEI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,025.83

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $2,025.83 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00323157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

