Dent (DENT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.83 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Dent has a market capitalization of $105.18 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

