Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,433 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.84. 3,808,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.