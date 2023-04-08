Denver Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 899,439 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,101,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,811,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,668,000.

BSCN remained flat at $21.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 699,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,797. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

