Denver Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,542 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,318 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

