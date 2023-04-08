Denver Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $166,000 Investment in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $87,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $533.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.36. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

