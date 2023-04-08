Denver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $322,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSJR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 13,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

