Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a £130 ($161.45) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.13) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($167.66) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £135 ($167.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £118.85 ($147.60).
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AZN opened at £117 ($145.31) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £108.51. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,399 ($116.73) and a fifty-two week high of £128.28 ($159.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,842.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
