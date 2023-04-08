Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPSGY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $45.78 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

