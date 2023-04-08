DeXe Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.06 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, DeXe has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $104.06 million and $1.72 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00010206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00338146 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.79911126 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,582,675.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

