dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $39.37 million and $12,421.68 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00322273 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00021214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012041 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000202 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,546,538 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00698744 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $22,068.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

