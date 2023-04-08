DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) was up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 15,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.