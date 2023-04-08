Dignity Gold Price Tops $2.01 on Major Exchanges (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $54.38 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00007179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00339309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.010987 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

