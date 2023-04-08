Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after buying an additional 574,919 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 349,545 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 319,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 209,553 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 234,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 202,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR opened at $21.34 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $29.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $518.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.