Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.51

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and traded as high as $46.37. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 1,009,621 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $318.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

