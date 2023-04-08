DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

