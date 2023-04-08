Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Dollar General worth $123,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.44. 1,094,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

