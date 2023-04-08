Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

