Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

