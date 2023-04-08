Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Up 4.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
Featured Articles
