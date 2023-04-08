DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DV opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.28 and a beta of 0.83. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,692,774 shares of company stock worth $760,330,195. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

