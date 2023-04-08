Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,669 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 275.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.2% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN opened at $281.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $344.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

