Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

