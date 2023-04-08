Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 62,370 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

