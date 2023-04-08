Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,213,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

