Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $724,000 Investment in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBDM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 1,183.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Price Performance

PBDM opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (PBDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed-market securities, excluding the US and Canada. PBDM was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

