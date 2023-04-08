Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 337,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 3.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

