Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $188.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

