Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,830 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 314,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

