EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $3,131.34 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00323122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00959503 USD and is down -19.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,949.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

