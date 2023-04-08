Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 4.0% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Insider Activity

Eaton Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,881. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

