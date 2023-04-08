Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.