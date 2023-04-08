EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. EchoStar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

