Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $180,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

