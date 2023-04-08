ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $1,043.22 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00030907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003487 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,026.69 or 0.99989519 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13055068 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,408.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.