EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Decreased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $169.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.