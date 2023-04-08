Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.98. 1,853,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,332. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

