Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $130,042.30 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,392,703 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

