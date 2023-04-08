EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,336,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average is $126.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

