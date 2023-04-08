Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Equinix worth $178,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

Equinix stock opened at $711.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $704.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.53.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.