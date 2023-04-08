Equius Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Equius Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 30.7% of Equius Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $99,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,900,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.28 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.