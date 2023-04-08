Equius Partners Inc. Makes New $792,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $207.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.