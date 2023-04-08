Equius Partners Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Equius Partners Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Equius Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

